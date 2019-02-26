Chawkbazar fire death toll rises to 68 after victim succumbs to injuries

The 55-year-old Anwar Hossain, who was being treated in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, passed away around 10:20pm on Monday, Samonta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the burn unit, told bdnews24.com.

Almost 60 percent of his body was burnt in the incident.

Anwar was among the nine admitted to the burns unit.

A rickshaw-puller by trade, Anwar lived with his wife and four children in Kamrangirchar.

He went to Chawkbazar on that fateful night of Feb 20 to buy biryani for his only daughter, Bithi.

Anwar was the sole breadwinner in his family.

None of the remaining eight victims are out of danger yet, said Samonta Lal.

“Chemical burns are never superficial. It’s a deep burn. All the patients have had their windpipes burnt.”

Of the patients being treated in the ICU, Shohag, 25, has 60 percent of his body burnt, Rezaul, 21, 51 percent, Zakir, 35, 45 percent, and Muzaffar, 32, has 35 percent of his body burnt.

Of the ward patients, burn injuries cover 16 percent of the 18-year-old Helal’s body, 14 percent of 44-year-old Selim, 13 percent of the 52-year-old Mahmudul and 10 percent of the 45-year-old Salauddin’s body.

Earlier, the bodies of 48 victims of the blaze were handed over to their families by the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s forensic department.