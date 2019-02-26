Home > Bangladesh

Chawkbazar fire death toll rises to 68 after injured victim succumbs to injuries

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Feb 2019 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 12:36 AM BdST

A victim of the fire in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar has died in the burns unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, taking the death toll in the incident to 68.

The 55-year-old Anwar Hossain, who was being treated in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, passed away around 10:20pm on Monday, Samonta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the burn unit, told bdnews24.com.

Almost 60 percent of his body was burnt in the incident.

Anwar was among the nine admitted to the burns unit.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

JCD declares full panel for DUCSU polls

Four die in Sundarbans ‘shootout’

Man dies in Dhaka road crash

Still probing what happened: Minister

Leftists declare panel for DUCSU polls

Six-storey building starts to tilt in Keraniganj

Nation mourns Chawkbazar fire victims

Quota protesters announce panel for DUCSU polls

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.