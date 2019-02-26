Chawkbazar fire death toll rises to 68 after injured victim succumbs to injuries
Published: 26 Feb 2019 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 12:36 AM BdST
A victim of the fire in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar has died in the burns unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, taking the death toll in the incident to 68.
The 55-year-old Anwar Hossain, who was being treated in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, passed away around 10:20pm on Monday, Samonta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the burn unit, told bdnews24.com.
Anwar was among the nine admitted to the burns unit.
More to follow
