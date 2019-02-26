Campaigns end at midnight for Dhaka election
The campaigns for the mayoral post in the by-election to Dhaka North City Corporation will end at midnight on Tuesday.
The voting will continue from 8am to 4pm on Thursday for the mayoral post in 54 wards of DNCC and councillor post in the new 36 wards of Dhaka North and South.
The authority declared the day a holiday in the DNCC constituencies and 18 wards of Dhaka South. The holiday will not be applicable to those with exam centres.
Awami League candidate Atiqul Islam is contesting the mayoral race under boat symbol, Shafin Ahmed from Jatiya Party under plough symbol, Anisur Rahman Dewan from NPP under mango symbol, independent candidate Abdur Rahim under table clock and Shaheen Khan from PDP is contesting it under tiger symbol.
The campaign will end 32 hours prior to the election, said Abul Qasem, returning officer of the DNCC polls. The candidates can continue their campaign until midnight on Tuesday.
“No processions, rallies or meetings are allowed in the election constituencies from 12am on Wednesday to 12am on March 3,” he said.
All motorised vehicles will be banned in the DNCC election areas for 24 hours since Feb 27 midnight, said SM Asaduzzaman, joint secretary of the Election Commission. Motorcycles will be banned from Feb 26 midnight to Mar 1 midnight.
The ban will be relaxed on the inter-district roads, highways and connecting roads.
