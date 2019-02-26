BSTI revokes licences of three companies, suspends seven for selling unsafe drinking water
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2019 06:57 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 08:12 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution or BSTI has revoked licences of three companies and suspended those of seven more firms for selling unsafe drinking water in bottles and jars.
The three brands who lost their licence are Ananda Food & Beverages' Ananda Plus' (jarred water), 'Real First' brand of Real Food and Beverage, and 'Best One' of Best One Drinking.
The seven brands that had their licence suspended for different periods are Safe International's 'Cany' (jarred water), Sinha Bangladesh Trade Limited's 'Aqua Mineral' (bottled water), AST Beverage Limited’s 'Alma' ( bottled water), Crystal Food and Beverage’s ‘CFB’ ( jarred water), Orotech Trade and Technology’s ‘Osma’ ( jarred water), Unity Agro Beverage’s ‘Apic’ (jarred water) and Fruits and Flavours Limited’s ‘Yummy Yummy’ (bottled water).
The 10 companies were penalised after tests on water samples collected from the market revealed that they were selling substandard water, according to a BSTI report submitted to the High Court on Tuesday.
Legal action will be taken against them once they go for production and marketing of bottled and jarred water, it said.
According to the BSTI report, it collected samples of different brands from the market. After testing, it found that packaged water of 10 companies were unsafe to drink. Later, the BSTI sent them show-cause notice.
Licences of seven companies were suspended as they responded to the show-cause notice sent by the BSTI. But licences of three companies were revoked as they had not responded to the notice.
The report was submitted to the bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil.
Lawyer Shammi Akhtar had pressed a petition with the High Court in the public interest on May 27 of last year based on a Bangladesh Protidin report about the quality of water, which was published on May 22, 2018.
On Dec 3, the court heard the petition and instructed ‘illegal and unsafe’ jar and bottled water to be removed from stores. The BSTI and law enforcers were tasked with carrying out the order.
The court had also instructed the BSTI to submit a report within 15 days to describe the steps it has taken.
The BSTI submitted the report to the court on Jan 22.
