Biman hijacker buried in Narayanganj, his birthplace
Polash Ahmed, the suspected Biman hijacker killed in a commando raid, has been buried at his ancestral home in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon Upazila.
His father Pyar Jahan Sardar had initially refused to receive the body of his ‘disobedient’ child with criminal records. The police took the body to Chattogram from Narayanganj on Monday night.
Pyar Jahan later identified Polash at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital and took the coffin home, said Utpal Barua, chief of Patenga Police Station.
He reached Dudhghata village in Sonargaon on Tuesday morning with the coffin, said Moniruzzaman, chief of Sonargaon Police Station. Polash was buried at the family graveyard after the funeral prayer.
On Sunday, the Biman plane was carrying 148 passengers on board. The flight was headed to Dubai after a stopover in Chattogram.
But the BG-147 flight made international headlines after landing at Shah Amanat International Airport. A gun-toting young man in his mid-20s was said to have made an attempt at hijacking the plane.
Security personnel had surrounded the plane by then. All the passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft.
After two tense hours, a commando blitz on the plane put an end to the hijacking in eight minutes. Army and air force officials said a suspect holding a pistol had been killed.
The body of the slain suspect was handed to the police and an autopsy was done on the same day. Police found bullet marks on the body.
