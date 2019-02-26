Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash

A wide array of details have now come to light about the 24-year-old.

Having studied in a madrasa, Polash played a side role in a film called “Kobor”. He had twice been married.

His second wife was the National Film Award-winning actress Shamsur Nahar Shimla. Their relationship hit the rocks around three months ago.

The son of Pyar Jahan Sardar, Polash had travelled to numerous countries around the world on his father’s money.

In the words of his father, Polash was a ‘disobedient’ child.

He would borrow money from neighbours on the pretext of sending it abroad and had even “faked his own kidnap” to extract money from his father.

Polash’s name also appears in the Rapid Action Battalion’s (RAB) criminal database. He was arrested by RAB in connection with a case of abduction. He was aged just 18 years and 15 days at the time.

The accusations levelled against him by the family of his former wife Shimla are graver still. Polash would regularly rub shoulders with “top terrorists”, they alleged.

But Polash had suddenly turned to religion near the end of his time, according to his family.

Multiple identities

On Sunday evening, a Chattogram-bound Boeing-737 jet of Biman took flight with 148 passengers on board. The flight was headed to Dubai after a stopover in Chattogram.

But the BG-147 flight made international headlines after landing in Shah Amanat International Airport around 5:45pm. A gun-toting young man in his mid-20s was said to have made an attempt at hijacking the plane.

Security personnel had surrounded the plane by then. All the passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

After two tense hours, a commando blitz on the plane put an end to the hijacking in about eight minutes. Army and air force officials said a suspect holding a pistol had been killed.

They added that the deceased had identified himself as Mahadi. After holding the pilot at gun-point, he demanded to speak with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about “his wife”.

Later on Monday, RAB revealed that the suspect’s fingerprints had matched an entry in its criminal database. According to RAB’s records, his name was Md Polash Ahmed, a resident of Narayanganj.

But this was not Polash’s final identity. Last year, newspapers reported that film actress Shimla had married a man 20 years younger than her. Mahibi Jahan was his name.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Mahibi was in fact the Biman hijacker Polash. A few members of Dhaka’s film fraternity had known him by that name.

The Facebook account under the name of Mahibi Jahan contains several photographs of actress Shimla. According to the profile, Mahibi was an IT business analyst who worked at British Airways.

He claimed to have graduated from the public administration department of Dhaka University and that he was residing in the UK.

The account under Mahibi Jahan’s name belonged to Polash, said his cousin Md Ibrahim..

He had uploaded a picture of himself with a gun on that account on Dec 13, 2017.

The last post, made around 1pm on Sunday, read: “Hatred in every breath.”

A few hours later, the Dubai-bound Biman flight took off for Chattogram.

After the hijacker’s identity was disclosed by RAB, journalists and locals thronged Polash’s home in Dudhghata village under the Pirijpur Union of Narayanganj’s Sonargaon.

His father Pyar Jahan had once lived in Saudi Arabia. After returning to Bangladesh, he now runs a grocery business. Among his four children, Polash is his only son.

On Sunday night, police arrived at Pyar Jahan’s door with a photograph to verify if it was his son. Pyar Jahan identified his son in the photo. Police later conducted a search of his house.

Polash would spend most of his time in Dhaka, said the father. But he did not know what his son had done or where he lived in Dhaka.

“Sometimes he would come home, pick up some money and leave. He told the neighbours that he was an actor and a singer in Dhaka.

"Twice we’d sent him abroad to Malaysia and Dubai. But he came back after wasting a lot of money there.”

After informing his family that he would be travelling to Dubai, Polash headed to Dhaka last Friday. He took Tk 11,000 from his father before leaving home.

"He stayed for 25 days before leaving for Dhaka. He had recently started praying. I’d never seen him like that,” said Pyar Jahan.

Polash’s mother, Renu Begum, recently came back home from hospital where she was undergoing treatment following a stroke. After hearing the news of her son’s demise, she has once again been taken ill. His father has refused to pick up his body following the incident.

Polash’s family did not have an explanation as to why their son had demanded a word with the prime minister after hijacking the plane.

“I have no intention of getting the body of someone who has committed such a heinous act," his father said.