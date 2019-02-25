Still trying to understand the whole situation, says state minister for aviation
State Minister for Aviation Md Mahbub Ali and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh have not been able to answer questions about how a hijacker identified on RAB’s criminal watchlist was able to bypass airport security with a pistol or toy pistol and board a plane.
They stated at a press conference at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday that they were still waiting for a report from the investigation panel.
The state minister was accompanied by Secretary of Civil Aviation Mohibul Haque and CAAB Chairman M Naim Hassan at the press conference.
“Today we are still trying to understand the situation,” State Minister Mahbub Ali said. “Reporters are also investigating the matter.”
The Biman plane was hijacked soon after it left Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday. The flight was headed to Dubai after a stopover in Chattogram.
The pilot of the flight contacted Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport and made an emergency landing. Passengers were then evacuated from the plane.
After two tense hours, a commando operation put an end to the hijacking in about eight minutes. Army and air force officials said a suspect holding a pistol had been killed.
On Monday morning, RAB spokesman Mufti Mahmud Khan said that the suspect’s fingerprints had matched an entry in its criminal database.
The entry had identified the suspect as Md Polash Ahmed, a resident of Narayanganj’s Sonargaon. The suspect had used that name when boarding the plane.
State Minister Ali said at the press conference: “I heard from my colleagues that a plane had been hijacked. I told them to strengthen security at once.”
“When I went to the prime minister I saw that she knew of the situation. She ordered the commandoes to proceed. She monitored the whole thing. We later learned that everyone was safe.”
The state minister claimed that an inspection of the security arrangements at Shahjalal airport after the incident on Sunday found no problems.
“There were and are no gaps where such a passenger could have boarded.”
Asked how the weapon had gotten on board the plane, Secretary Mohibul Haque said: “We do not know whether it was a weapon. We do not know if it was a toy piston. The full details will be available in the investigation report.”
“We are inspecting CCTV footage. He [the suspected hijacker] was searched like other passengers. He had a bag on his shoulders. It was put through the scanner but nothing was found.”
The aviation secretary said the panel investigating the incident would deliver its report in five days.
CAAB Chairman M Naim Hassan said:
“The ‘so-called’ hijacker was alone on board the airplane after everyone was evacuated. We heard many things that day. But the full details will be in the report.”
A passenger aboard the flight told reporters that a hijacker pointed a firearm at passengers and threatened them soon after it had left Dhaka. He said the hijacker had fired several rounds of ammunition, but had not hit anyone.
Asked about the claims, the CAAB chairman said: “If a gun had been fired in the aircraft there would have been signs. We have not found anything of the sort. Passengers have spoken of hearing the sound, but toy pistols make such noises too.”
It was not possible to say whether the pistol was real without an investigation, he said.
The state minister said that the flight had not made an emergency landing in Chattogram, but had landed according to schedule.
Asked whether there was a lack of coordination in the security at airports, Mahbub Ali said: “You have seen how the passengers entered. We have resolved this incident without any casualty. There is no lack of coordination among our agencies.”
