Six-storey building starts to tilt in Keraniganj
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2019 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 04:02 PM BdST
A six-storey building has begun to tilt at Keraniganj’s Kazi Bari intersection, prompting police to evacuate all residents.
Police have also advised residents of nearby buildings to evacuate.
Keraniganj Police Station OC Shaheen Fakir told bdnews24.com that residents of the ground floor began to notice the building tilting around 12 pm on Monday. The residents then saw and reported cracks in the structure to the local police station.
“We heard that the building was constructed by an individual named Shahin about five years ago. About three months ago the building was sold to another individual named Samad.”
The OC said that fire service and civil defence personnel had also helped evacuate the residents.
A Dhaka South City Corporation team will go to the area to ascertain the risk of the building collapsing.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nur, Rashed chosen to lead quota protesters’ panel in DUCSU polls
- High Court orders Barapukuria graft case against Khaleda Zia to be settled in 6 months
- Awami League leader’s son fills in canal in Mymensingh
- Newborn baby girl rescued from DMCH shower dies
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- Chawkbazar fire investigation: ‘No evidence’ of cylinder explosion found
- Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
- Bangladesh launches probe into Biman aircraft hijacking
- Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
- British MPs, Commonwealth secretary-general join Language Movement Day events in London
Most Read
- Commando blitz ends Bangladesh plane hijack drama; suspect dies, all passengers, crew unharmed
- Biman hijack suspect is dead after army commandos storm plane
- Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
- All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister
- Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
- Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- Newspaper editors, Yunus have defamed Bangladesh over Padma Bridge, says Hasina
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans
- Bangladesh launches probe into Biman aircraft hijacking