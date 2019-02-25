Six-storey building starts to tilt in Keraniganj

Police have also advised residents of nearby buildings to evacuate.

Keraniganj Police Station OC Shaheen Fakir told bdnews24.com that residents of the ground floor began to notice the building tilting around 12 pm on Monday. The residents then saw and reported cracks in the structure to the local police station.

“We heard that the building was constructed by an individual named Shahin about five years ago. About three months ago the building was sold to another individual named Samad.”

The OC said that fire service and civil defence personnel had also helped evacuate the residents.

A Dhaka South City Corporation team will go to the area to ascertain the risk of the building collapsing.