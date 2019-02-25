Salary for government primary school headmasters under 10th pay scale from 2014: HC

The government has also been directed to pay them from Mar 9, 2014.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury passed the orders following a writ petition filed by 45 headmasters, including Reaz Parvez, president of Bangladesh Government Primary Headmasters Association or BGPHA.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Mar 9, 2014 directed the authorities to upgrade the status of head teachers of government primary schools to second class and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a gazette notification to this effect the same day.

“Headmasters as second-class employees were getting salary under 11th and 12th pay scales. But other second-class officials were getting salary under the 10th grade,” petitioners’ lawyer Advocate Salahuddin Dolon told bdnews24.com.

This is contradictory to a gazette notification issued by the primary education ministry.

Several organisations, including BGPHA, had continued demanding implementation of the gazette notification.

Challenging the decision on fixing salary under the 11th and 12th national pay scales, forty-five headmasters filed a writ petition in the HC on March 4 last year.

The following day, in response to the petition, the court issued a rule asking why fixing their salary under the 11th and 12th pay scales should not be declared illegal.