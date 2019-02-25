Home > Bangladesh

Newborn baby girl rescued from DMCH shower dies

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Feb 2019 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 02:08 PM BdST

Doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) have failed to save the life of a newborn baby girl who was found in a shower at the hospital early on Sunday.

The baby girl, who has yet to be identified, died while undergoing treatment at the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital around 7 pm on Sunday, Sub-Inspector Md Bachchu Mia at the DMCH police outpost told bdnews24.com.

Patients at ward no. 502 in the Medicine Department of the hospital abd their relatives, spotted the baby inside the shower after hearing its screams. She was then admitted to the NICU.

“The parents of the dead baby girl have yet to be identified. The medical authority is investigating the matter,” Bachchu Mia said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

It was a toy pistol: Police

‘No sign’ of cylinder explosion in Chawkbazar

Probe into Biman hijack opens

Biman ‘hijacker threatened to fire shots’

Language Movement Day observed in London

Biman hijack suspect is dead

All passengers disembarked: Minister

Suspect arrested in Biman plane hijack

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.