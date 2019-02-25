Newborn baby girl rescued from DMCH shower dies

The baby girl, who has yet to be identified, died while undergoing treatment at the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital around 7 pm on Sunday, Sub-Inspector Md Bachchu Mia at the DMCH police outpost told bdnews24.com.

Patients at ward no. 502 in the Medicine Department of the hospital abd their relatives, spotted the baby inside the shower after hearing its screams. She was then admitted to the NICU.

“The parents of the dead baby girl have yet to be identified. The medical authority is investigating the matter,” Bachchu Mia said.