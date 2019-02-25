Newborn baby girl rescued from DMCH shower dies
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2019 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 02:08 PM BdST
Doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) have failed to save the life of a newborn baby girl who was found in a shower at the hospital early on Sunday.
The baby girl, who has yet to be identified, died while undergoing treatment at the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital around 7 pm on Sunday, Sub-Inspector Md Bachchu Mia at the DMCH police outpost told bdnews24.com.
Patients at ward no. 502 in the Medicine Department of the hospital abd their relatives, spotted the baby inside the shower after hearing its screams. She was then admitted to the NICU.
“The parents of the dead baby girl have yet to be identified. The medical authority is investigating the matter,” Bachchu Mia said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Awami League leader’s son fills in canal in Mymensingh
- Newborn baby girl rescued from DMCH shower dies
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- Chawkbazar fire investigation: ‘No evidence’ of cylinder explosion found
- Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
- Bangladesh launches probe into Biman aircraft hijacking
- Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
- British MPs, Commonwealth secretary-general join Language Movement Day events in London
- Biman hijack suspect is dead after army commandos storm plane
- A suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
Most Read
- Commando blitz ends Bangladesh plane hijack drama; suspect dies, all passengers, crew unharmed
- Biman hijack suspect is dead after army commandos storm plane
- Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
- All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister
- Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
- Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
- Newspaper editors, Yunus have defamed Bangladesh over Padma Bridge, says Hasina
- PM inaugurates boring work on Bangabandhu Tunnel, elevated expressway
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans