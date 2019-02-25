Nation mourns victims of Chawkbazar fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2019 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 03:59 PM BdST
Little Zara Hayat Khan from Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj came to Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar with her father on the day of national mourning on Monday and put a black flag on a burned car left on the street in Churihatta.
The nation observed the official day of mourning for the victims and families affected by the Chawkbazar fire, to express their solidarity and to pray for the departed souls on Monday.
The national flag flew at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous and private institutions at home and in the foreign missions abroad. Officials at different ministries including the cabinet division in the secretariat were seen to wear black badges.
At least 67 persons were killed in the blaze on Feb 20. Among those injured in the incident, nine are receiving treatment in the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Zara’s father KM Shah Newaz was a frequent visitor to the wholesale market in Chawkbazar. He used to buy cosmetic products from Chawkbazar to sell at his shop on Chittagong Road. He brought his wife and daughter to Churihatta on Monday morning to offer his condolence.
“I visited Chawkbazar on business on the same day the incident occurred. We are feeling very sad. That’s why I brought my family here.”
Seven-year-old Zara is a student in grade two in a Shiddhirganj school, said her mother.
“I think she has yet to internalise the sorrow. But she’ll understand it when she grows up. That’s why we brought Zara here.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nur, Rashed chosen to lead quota protesters’ panel in DUCSU polls
- High Court orders Barapukuria graft case against Khaleda Zia to be settled in 6 months
- Awami League leader’s son fills in canal in Mymensingh
- Newborn baby girl rescued from DMCH shower dies
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- Chawkbazar fire investigation: ‘No evidence’ of cylinder explosion found
- Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
- Bangladesh launches probe into Biman aircraft hijacking
- Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
- British MPs, Commonwealth secretary-general join Language Movement Day events in London
Most Read
- Commando blitz ends Bangladesh plane hijack drama; suspect dies, all passengers, crew unharmed
- Biman hijack suspect is dead after army commandos storm plane
- Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
- All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister
- Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
- Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- Newspaper editors, Yunus have defamed Bangladesh over Padma Bridge, says Hasina
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans
- Bangladesh launches probe into Biman aircraft hijacking