Man dies after being crushed by two buses in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2019 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 06:18 PM BdST
A 30-year-old man has been killed after being crushed between two buses in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area.
The deceased, Swapan, was involved in the accident around 6:30 am on Monday, according to the police. He was a lineman of a private transport company in Dhaka.
Swapan was critically injured after being crushed by two buses, operated by Al Mobaraka Paribahan and Balaka Paribahan. “Later he was rushed to hospital,” Sub-Inspector Md Bachchu Mia at the DMCH police camp told bdnews24.com.
Swapan died while receiving treatment at the hospital around 1 pm.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nation mourns victims of Chawkbazar fire
- Nur, Rashed chosen to lead quota protesters’ panel in DUCSU polls
- High Court orders Barapukuria graft case against Khaleda Zia to be settled in 6 months
- Awami League leader’s son fills in canal in Mymensingh
- Newborn baby girl rescued from DMCH shower dies
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- Chawkbazar fire investigation: ‘No evidence’ of cylinder explosion found
- Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
- Bangladesh launches probe into Biman aircraft hijacking
- Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
Most Read
- Commando blitz ends Bangladesh plane hijack drama; suspect dies, all passengers, crew unharmed
- Biman hijack suspect is dead after army commandos storm plane
- Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
- All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister
- Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
- Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- Newspaper editors, Yunus have defamed Bangladesh over Padma Bridge, says Hasina
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans
- Bangladesh launches probe into Biman aircraft hijacking