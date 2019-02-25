Man dies after being crushed by two buses in Dhaka

The deceased, Swapan, was involved in the accident around 6:30 am on Monday, according to the police. He was a lineman of a private transport company in Dhaka.

Swapan was critically injured after being crushed by two buses, operated by Al Mobaraka Paribahan and Balaka Paribahan. “Later he was rushed to hospital,” Sub-Inspector Md Bachchu Mia at the DMCH police camp told bdnews24.com.

Swapan died while receiving treatment at the hospital around 1 pm.