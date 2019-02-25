Home > Bangladesh

Man dies after being crushed by two buses in Dhaka

Published: 25 Feb 2019 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 06:18 PM BdST

A 30-year-old man has been killed after being crushed between two buses in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area.

The deceased, Swapan, was involved in the accident around 6:30 am on Monday, according to the police. He was a lineman of a private transport company in Dhaka.

Swapan was critically injured after being crushed by two buses, operated by Al Mobaraka Paribahan and Balaka Paribahan. “Later he was rushed to hospital,” Sub-Inspector Md Bachchu Mia at the DMCH police camp told bdnews24.com. 

Swapan died while receiving treatment at the hospital around 1 pm.

