Leftist students declare panel for DUCSU polls

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Feb 2019 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 04:26 PM BdST

The left-leaning students’ alliance has announced a panel for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU polls slated for Mar 11.

The alliance nominated Liton Nandi from the Chhatra Union for vice president or VP and Umme Habiba Benazir from Chhatra Federation for general secretary or GS.

The Progressive Students' Alliance and Anti-Imperialist Students' Union jointly placed the panel at a press briefing at Modhu’s Canteen on Monday.

The alliance also nominated Vice President Chhatra Front’s DU unit Sadiqul Islam Sadiq as assistant general secretary or AGS candidate, according to Imran Habib Rumman, coordinator of the alliance.

Nandi, who was nominated for the VP candidate, has completed a Master’s degree from the Dhaka University's Education and Research Institute. Now he is a student at a Department of Political Science Master’s programme. In 2015 he became known around campus after he was injured during a protest against women's oppression on the campus.

Benazir, who was nominated as the GS candidate, came to be known as a vocal part of Ganajagaran Mancha movement, which had demanded the death sentence for 1971 war criminals.

After completing a Master’s degree from the Department of Statistics, she is now enrolled in a Master’s programme at the Social Welfare and Research Institute. 

