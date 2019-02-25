JCD declares full-fledged panel for DUCSU polls
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2019 07:13 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 07:13 PM BdST
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal or JCD, the student wing of BNP, has announced a full-fledged panel for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU polls.
Mustafizur Rahman, JCD joint convener of Salimullah Muslim Hall unit, has been nominated as vice president or VP and JCD Joint Convener Anisur Rahman Khandker Anik, for general secretary or GS.
Abul Bashar Siddique, general secretary of the DU JCD unit, declared the panel at a news conference at Modhu’s Canteen on Monday.
Khorshed Alam Sohel, JCD joint convener of Bangabandhu Hall unit, has been named the assistant general secretary or AGS for the panel.
According to the DUCSU election schedule, the deadline to submit nomination forms is Mar 2. The nomination forms are to be scrutinised on Mar 3. The full voters list will be issued on Mar 5.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots from 8 am to 2 pm on Mar 11 at polling centres set up at the halls after showing their identification.
The previous DUCSU polls were held in 1990.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Four die in Sundarbans ‘shootout’
- Man dies after being crushed by two buses in Dhaka
- Still trying to understand the whole situation, says state minister for aviation
- Leftist students declare panel for DUCSU polls
- Six-storey building starts to tilt in Keraniganj
- Nation mourns victims of Chawkbazar fire
- Nur, Rashed chosen to lead quota protesters’ panel in DUCSU polls
- High Court orders Barapukuria graft case against Khaleda Zia to be settled in 6 months
- Awami League leader’s son fills in canal in Mymensingh
- Newborn baby girl rescued from DMCH shower dies
Most Read
- Commando blitz ends Bangladesh plane hijack drama; suspect dies, all passengers, crew unharmed
- Biman hijack suspect is dead after army commandos storm plane
- Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- 11th parliament: 49 reserved seat MPs take oath
- Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
- Newspaper editors, Yunus have defamed Bangladesh over Padma Bridge, says Hasina
- Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
- Bangladesh launches probe into Biman aircraft hijacking
- Chawkbazar fire investigation: ‘No evidence’ of cylinder explosion found