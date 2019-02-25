JCD declares full-fledged panel for DUCSU polls

Mustafizur Rahman, JCD joint convener of Salimullah Muslim Hall unit, has been nominated as vice president or VP and JCD Joint Convener Anisur Rahman Khandker Anik, for general secretary or GS.

Abul Bashar Siddique, general secretary of the DU JCD unit, declared the panel at a news conference at Modhu’s Canteen on Monday.

Khorshed Alam Sohel, JCD joint convener of Bangabandhu Hall unit, has been named the assistant general secretary or AGS for the panel.

According to the DUCSU election schedule, the deadline to submit nomination forms is Mar 2. The nomination forms are to be scrutinised on Mar 3. The full voters list will be issued on Mar 5.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots from 8 am to 2 pm on Mar 11 at polling centres set up at the halls after showing their identification.

The previous DUCSU polls were held in 1990.