Home > Bangladesh

JCD declares full-fledged panel for DUCSU polls

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Feb 2019 07:13 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 07:13 PM BdST

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal or JCD, the student wing of BNP, has announced a full-fledged panel for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU polls.

Mustafizur Rahman, JCD joint convener of Salimullah Muslim Hall unit, has been nominated as vice president or VP and JCD Joint Convener Anisur Rahman Khandker Anik, for general secretary or GS.

Abul Bashar Siddique, general secretary of the DU JCD unit, declared the panel at a news conference at Modhu’s Canteen on Monday.

Khorshed Alam Sohel, JCD joint convener of Bangabandhu Hall unit, has been named the assistant general secretary or AGS for the panel.

According to the DUCSU election schedule, the deadline to submit nomination forms is Mar 2. The nomination forms are to be scrutinised on Mar 3. The full voters list will be issued on Mar 5.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots from 8 am to 2 pm on Mar 11 at polling centres set up at the halls after showing their identification.

The previous DUCSU polls were held in 1990.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

JCD declares full panel for DUCSU polls

Four die in Sundarbans ‘shootout’

Man dies in Dhaka road crash

Still probing what happened: Minister

Leftists declare panel for DUCSU polls

Six-storey building starts to tilt in Keraniganj

Nation mourns Chawkbazar fire victims

Quota protesters announce panel for DUCSU polls

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.