High Court orders Barapukuria graft case against Khaleda Zia to be settled in 6 months

The proceedings in the case had been stayed for the past 11 years after a petition from former Post and Telecommunications Minister and BNP leader Barrister Aminul Haque.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam withdrew the petition on Monday and ordered the trial to be completed within six months.

Barrister Anik R Haque represented Barrister Aminul Haque at the hearing. Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission. Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

Anik R Haque told bdnews24.com after the decision that the case was in the indictment stage at the Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-2. The indictment hearing is set for Tuesday.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said:

“The High Court’s stay on the Barapukuria graft case had been in effect since 2009 after Barrister Aminul Haque’s petition. After a long deliberation on the rule, the court has dismissed it today.”

“The court has ordered the trial to be completed in six months. The next hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. We hope the case will restart from tomorrow.”

Deputy Attorney General Amin Uddin Manik said that six of the 16 suspects in the Barapukuria coalmine case have died at various points since the case began. This is why indictments will be considered against only 10 suspects.

Khaleda Zia had previously filed a petition challenging the validity of the case. On Sept 18, 2015 the High Court bench of Justice Md Nuruzzaman and Justice Abdur Rab dismissed that petition. Their decision was later upheld by the Appellate Division.

The Barapukuria coalmine was filed against 16 suspects, including former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and 10 members of her cabinet, during the rule of the military-backed caretaker government on Feb 26, 2008. The ACC had filed a charge sheet in the case on Oct 5 of that year.

The sheet accuses the suspects of causing about Tk 1.59 billion in damages to the state through the agreement for the construction, management and maintenance of the Barapukuria coal mine with China-based company Consortium of China National Machineries Import and Export Corporation.