Four die in Sundarbans ‘shootout’

RAB-8 Captain Atika Islam said the gunfight took place near the Jongra Canal through the Sundarbans on Monday.

RAB was not able to give details on the identities of the dead.

“A RAB team conducted an operation in the Jongra Canal area after hearing that members of the Arif Bahini gang were in the area. They noticed the RAB presence and opened fire, to which RAB retaliated.”

“After nearly a half-hour shootout, the bandits fled. Four bodies were found during a search afterwards. Local fishermen identified them as members of the Arif Bahini.”

Firearms and ammunition were recovered from the scene, the RAB official said.

“An individual named Arif and about 10-12 others formed a gang and have been involved in kidnapping and charging ransom in the area. Arif and three of his gang members were killed in the gunfight.”