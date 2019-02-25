Chawkbazar fire no accident, someone must be held to account: High Court
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2019 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 09:22 PM BdST
In the aftermath of the deadly blaze in Chawkbazar, the High Court has expressed discontent over the failure of the authorities to remove chemical warehouses from Old Dhaka following the Nimtali fire in 2010.
The devastating fire in Chawkbazar’s Churihatti on Feb 20 cannot be called an accident and someone will have to account for the incident, the court said.
The bench of FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader made the remarks after three petitions in connection with the incident, pleading for a judicial investigation, directives and damages, were placed for hearing.
A probe into the Nimtali fire in 2010 revealed that the chemical factories and warehouses in the area had aggravated the blaze. Accordingly, the probe committee had recommended that the chemical storages be removed from Old Dhaka.
The court said the incident in Chawkbazar would have been avoided had the authorities implemented the recommendations of the high-level probe committee formed by the home ministry after the Nimtali tragedy.
“Building owners in those areas of Old Dhaka charge two or three times the normal rent for their houses to be used as warehouses. They themselves live in the Gulshan-Banani areas,” it observed.
“The city corporation turns a blind eye to this. Innocent people later lose their lives in these devastating incidents.”
“We read in newspapers that the prime minister had adopted two girls after the Nimtali fire. She had also been monitoring the Chawkbazar incident right after the blaze erupted.”
“She is doing a lot but the prime minister can’t run the country on her own,” continued the court.
“Everyone has a responsibility. We have seen a lot of economic development in the country but incidents like this will tarnish the country’s image.”
