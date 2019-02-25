CAAB starts case over the ‘attempted hijacking’ of Biman plane
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2019 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 10:06 PM BdST
The Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh has started a case over the ‘attempted hijacking’ of a Biman plane in Chattogram.
Debotosh Sarkar, the national aviation authority’s technical assistant in Chattogram, lodged the case at the Patenga Police Station.
More to follow
