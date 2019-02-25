Home > Bangladesh

CAAB starts case over the ‘attempted hijacking’ of Biman plane

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Feb 2019 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 10:06 PM BdST

The Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh has started a case over the ‘attempted hijacking’ of a Biman plane in Chattogram.

Debotosh Sarkar, the national aviation authority’s technical assistant in Chattogram, lodged the case at the Patenga Police Station. 

More to follow

