Bangladesh launches probe into Biman aircraft hijacking
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2019 12:42 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 12:43 AM BdST
The government has formed a three-member committee to investigate the hijack of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane.
The committee was formed on Sunday night on State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali’s orders, said Tanvir Ahmed, a spokesman for the ministry.
Jonendra Nath Sarker, a joint secretary, is heading the investigation, according to Tanvir.
An around two-hour long hijack drama ended through the death of the suspect in an army operation at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram earlier in the evening.
Commandos stormed the Boeing 737 fatally injuring the suspect after all the passengers and crew members got off safely
The suspect, a young man in his mid-20s, was injured in the operation and later died, security forces said.
Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB Chairman M Naim Hassan said they would investigate if there were any security lapses as it is unclear how the suspect, who was reportedly armed and wore a bomb-vest like dress, boarded the plane.
