Awami League leader’s son fills in canal in Mymensingh

The Awami League leader claims to have disowned his son, while the administration has said it will take the necessary measures.

When this bdnews24.com reporter visited Charishwardiya in the Sadar central upazila they found that Mosharraf Hossain, son of Sarwar Morol, vice chairman of Kotowali Thana wing of the Awami League had filled a part of the Sahebkhali Canal with soil.

Police visited the area few days ago when the filling had started, but the filling did not stop afterwards.

“We sent police and gave orders to Mosharraf to stop the filling of the canal with soil when the locals complained,” said Al Amin, additional superintendent of police in central circle.

But Mosharraf Hossain did not follow the order.

“I am filling the land I own. This canal also falls on my land,” Mosharraf told reporters, though he could not substantiate his claim.

“We have been watching the water from 10 villages and lakes in the area draining to the Brahmaputra River through this canal for the last 50-60 years,” said freedom fighter Abdul Hekim Mondol from Charlakshmipur village.

The crops on at least 3,000 acres of farm land in Maguria Lake, Char Anandipur, Char Lakshmipur, Charharipur, Chargobindapur, Charkharicha and other parts of CharIshwardi will be at risk, said former Union Parishad Member Abdul Wadud, 50.

“The locals have written to the divisional commissioner, DIG, district commissioner and superintendent of police to prevent the filling of the canal as they are worried about environmental hazards. They also wrote to the local Awami League leaders and the government detective agencies, but the filling never stopped,” he said.

“Mosharraf is one of my five sons. He keeps company with a bad crowd and so my family does not maintain any connections to him. My son doesn’t listen to me,” said Sarwar Morol, vice chairman of Kotowali Thana wing of the Awami League.

Local Awami League leaders say they have asked Mosharraf to stop encroaching.

“We forbade Mosharraf to fill up the canal. We have even told his brother, former Chhatra League leader Fazlul Haque, to try and stop it,” said Moazzem Hossain Babu, general secretary of the district wing of Awami League.

Mohit Ur Rahman Shanto, general secretary of the Mymensingh Metropolitan wing of the Awami League, said he had also forbidden Mosharraf.

“No one can fill up the canal for his personal benefit. We are taking necessary measures to prevent it,” said Deputy Commissioner Subhash Chandra Biswas.

Locals say they complained to different agencies in the beginning but the administration is yet to take any steps.