Shovon, Rabbani to lead Chhatra League panel in DUCSU election
DU Correspondent , bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2019 12:20 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 12:20 AM BdST
The Chhatra League panel at the DUCSU elections will be led by Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon as vice president and Golam Rabbani as general secretary, an Awami League leader has confirmed.
Saddam Hossain will join the two top Chhatra League leaders in the panel as its assistant general secretary. He is the general secretary of the Chhatra League’s Dhaka University wing.
Akhtaruzzaman, a member of the ruling Awami League’s central committee, confirmed the candidates to bdnews24.com on Saturday evening, amid widespread speculation over the members of the Chhatra League panel on social media throughout the day.
Akhtaruzzaman, who has been entrusted with supervising the activities of the student body in the DUCSU polls, has served as both the vice president and general secretary of DUCSU.
“Rezwanul Hoque Chowdhury Shovon will contest the post of vice president, Golam Rabbani for general secretary and Dhaka University Chhatra League General Secretary Saddam Hossain for the position of assistant general secretary in the DUCSU elections,” he said.
However, the Awami League leader would not be drawn to reveal the other names in the panel.
“Chhatra League leaders will announce the names in a media brief tomorrow.”
