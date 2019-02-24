Home > Bangladesh

Shovon, Rabbani to lead Chhatra League panel in DUCSU election

  DU Correspondent ,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Feb 2019 12:20 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 12:20 AM BdST

The Chhatra League panel at the DUCSU elections will be led by Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon as vice president and Golam Rabbani as general secretary, an Awami League leader has confirmed.

Saddam Hossain will join the two top Chhatra League leaders in the panel as its assistant general secretary. He is the general secretary of the Chhatra League’s Dhaka University wing.

Akhtaruzzaman, a member of the ruling Awami League’s central committee, confirmed the candidates to bdnews24.com on Saturday evening, amid widespread speculation over the members of the Chhatra League panel on social media throughout the day.

Akhtaruzzaman, who has been entrusted with supervising the activities of the student body in the DUCSU polls, has served as both the vice president and general secretary of DUCSU.

“Rezwanul Hoque Chowdhury Shovon will contest the post of vice president, Golam Rabbani for general secretary and Dhaka University Chhatra League General Secretary Saddam Hossain for the position of assistant general secretary in the DUCSU elections,” he said.

However, the Awami League leader would not be drawn to reveal the other names in the panel.

“Chhatra League leaders will announce the names in a media brief tomorrow.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangabandhu tunnel construction to start Sunday

Chawkbazar fire: Removal of stored chemicals begins

Chawkbazar tragedy: Dilip blames Amu

Unfortunate chemical warehouses not moved: Hasina

Two killed in Tangail road crash

Quader wants ban on CNG cylinders

Huge flammables found in burnt building

First Shaheed Minar unveiled in Netherlands

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.