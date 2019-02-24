Shovon, Rabbani chosen to lead Chhatra League panel in DUCSU polls
Staff Correspondent and DU Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2019 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 06:15 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Chhatra League has announced its panel for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union elections, with Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon, the president of central BCL committee, as the nominee for vice-president.
BCL General Secretary Golam Rabbani was named as the candidate for the DUCSU general secretary’s post.
Sanjit Chandra Das, office secretary of the Chhatra League’s Dhaka University wing, announced the names at a media briefing at Dhaka University on Sunday. Sanjit has also been assigned as the chairman of the election management committee of Chhatra League.
Saddam Hossain was picked up for the position of assistant general secretary. He is the general secretary of the Chhatra League’s Dhaka University wing.
The BCL has announced candidates for the hall union elections.
The Dhaka University authority had decided to hold the DUCSU and hall union elections on Mar 11 after 28 years.
The candidates have until Feb 25 to collect the forms for the applications. The deadline for submission of applications is Mar 2. The authority will scrutinise and finalise the candidates on Mar 3.
The students have to carry a valid identity card to cast their ballots from 8am to 2pm on Mar 11.
Bangladesh Chhatra Maitree, one of the allies of BCL-led Chhatra Sangram Parishad, announced a separate panel after the BCL’s announcements.
Kazi Abdul R Motaleb Jewel, general secretary of the Chhatra Maitree, announced the panel at the Modhur Canteen premises on Sunday.
Russell Sheikh, general secretary of the Chhatra Maitree’s Dhaka University wing, was named for the position of vice-president.
