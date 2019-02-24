PM inaugurates boring work on Bangabandhu Tunnel, elevated expressway

She inaugurated the digging work at the construction yard on the tunnel project site in Patenga, Chattogram at 11:00 am on Sunday.

Hasina inaugurated the construction of the first elevated expressway in Chattogram from the same site.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel will create a road connection between the Chattogram port area and Anowara Upazila on the other side of the Karnaphuli River.

There will be better connectivity between the tourist city Cox’s Bazar, southern Chattogram and rest of the country once the tunnel is open. It will also decrease the number of vehicles using the two bridges over the Karnaphuli River.

The port city of Chattogram will be transformed under a ‘one city two town’ model similar to that of Shanghai in China through construction of the tunnel, the government says.

The prime minister reached Chattogram at 10:45 am on Sunday to inaugurate the two construction projects and attend a rally. She also took part in a prayer following the inauguration.

Roads and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, Chattogram Mayor Azam Nasir Uddin and SHamsunnahar Chapa, Biplab Barua and Parveen Zaman Kalpana and central leaders of the Awami League accompanied the prime minister.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Jun 10, 2014 in Beijing in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to construct the tunnel under the Karnaphuli River.

The 3.4 kilometre-long tunnel will be made of two tubes and have four lanes. There will be 740 metre approach road at its west end and 7,952 metre approach at the east end.

The China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) is constructing the tunnel and has completed 32 percent of the project as of now.

The boring machine will start digging the soil from the Patenga end and move towards to the other end at a depth about 18-31 metres under the river. The concrete segments will be joined by machines and construct the tunnel structure. About 2,000 segments have been imported from China to the project area already.

The total cost for the tunnel has been estimated as $1.06 billion, or about Tk 84.46 billion. The Exim Bank in China will provide Tk 47.99 billion and the government will fund the remaining Tk 36.47 billion. The Bangladesh Bridge Authority expects the project to be completed in 2022. The government has a plan to construct another tunnel between Gaibandha and Jamalpur district under the Jamuna River.

THE FIRST ELEVATED EXPRESSWAY IN CHATTOGRAM

The Chattogram Development Authority has launched construction on the elevated expressway project, which is estimated to cost Tk 32.50 billion. Max-Rankin JV will construct the expressway.

The 16 kilometre-long expressway from Lalkhanbazar to the airport will have 24 ramps at nine points.

Construction work has begun at the Cement Crossing-Patenga portion and Lalkhanbazar-Tiger Pass portion of the project, Project Director Mahfuzur Rahman told bdnews24.com. Also, the soil test has been done for the Barik Building- Customs part, he said.

The project is estimated to take another four years to complete, he added.