Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
Mintu Chowdhury, Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2019 11:56 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 11:56 PM BdST
The suspect who hijacked a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane in Chattogram pulled a gun on the passengers and threatened to open fire shortly after the Dubai-bound aircraft took off from Dhaka, according to one of the passengers.
The armed suspect also fired several rounds, but no-one was harmed, says the 35-year old Osman Goni, from Pekua in Cox’s Bazar.
Goni, an expatriate working in Oman, spoke to bdnews24.com outside Shah Amanat International Airport around 8:15pm on Sunday after getting off the plane.
Goni said he reached Dhaka from Oman earlier on Sunday and took the flight BG147 to Chattogram from Shahjalal International Airport in the afternoon.
“That person pulled a pistol 15 minutes within the start of the flight. He told the passengers that he would open fire if anyone stood up or moved. The passengers panicked. He then fired some rounds,” Goni said.
The aircraft was supposed to leave Chattogram for Dubai in the evening.
Security forces cordoned it off when it landed at the airport in Chattogram at 5:41pm.
After all the passengers and crew members got off, army commandos stormed the plane in an eight-minute operation and detained the suspect after injuring him.
The man in his mid-20s, who identified himself as ‘Mahadi’, died later, according to the security forces.
He was carrying a ‘pistol’ and donned a bomb-vest like wired clothe. He also wanted to talk to his wife and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the authorities said but did not provide details.
Videos posted on social media showed the emergency gate of the plane opening after it landed. A group of passengers then alighted from the plane.
Some of them were seen speaking in horror. One of them was thanking the pilot.
Sadman Sakib, one of the passengers, said he was shaken by the incident.
“I was at the rear of the plane. The hijacker was also there. He suddenly walked to the front. Then we heard two gunshots. Everybody panicked. We got off through the emergency gate when the plane landed,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Biman hijack suspect is dead after army commandos storm plane
- A suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
- All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister
- Police surround Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh flight at Chattogram airport
- Shovon, Rabbani chosen to lead Chhatra League panel in DUCSU polls
- UPDF central leader arrested in Rangamati six-murder case
- Officials must take responsibility for probe delays, says ACC chief
- Chhatra Dal stages protests near DU VC’s office seeking election delay
- PM inaugurates boring work on Bangabandhu Tunnel, elevated expressway
- Newborn girl found in Dhaka hospital shower
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Commando blitz ends Bangladesh plane hijack drama; suspect dies, all passengers, crew unharmed
- Biman hijack suspect is dead after army commandos storm plane
- Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
- All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister
- PM inaugurates boring work on Bangabandhu Tunnel, elevated expressway
- Government determined to remove chemical factories from Old Dhaka, says Obaidul Quader
- Excavation of Bangabandhu tunnel underneath Karnaphuli River to start Sunday
- Chawkbazar tragedy: Dilip Barua blames Amir Hossain Amu
- Newspaper editors, Yunus have defamed Bangladesh over Padma Bridge, says Hasina