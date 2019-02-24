Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots

The armed suspect also fired several rounds, but no-one was harmed, says the 35-year old Osman Goni, from Pekua in Cox’s Bazar.

Goni, an expatriate working in Oman, spoke to bdnews24.com outside Shah Amanat International Airport around 8:15pm on Sunday after getting off the plane.

Goni said he reached Dhaka from Oman earlier on Sunday and took the flight BG147 to Chattogram from Shahjalal International Airport in the afternoon.

“That person pulled a pistol 15 minutes within the start of the flight. He told the passengers that he would open fire if anyone stood up or moved. The passengers panicked. He then fired some rounds,” Goni said.

The aircraft was supposed to leave Chattogram for Dubai in the evening.

Security forces cordoned it off when it landed at the airport in Chattogram at 5:41pm.

After all the passengers and crew members got off, army commandos stormed the plane in an eight-minute operation and detained the suspect after injuring him.

The man in his mid-20s, who identified himself as ‘Mahadi’, died later, according to the security forces.

He was carrying a ‘pistol’ and donned a bomb-vest like wired clothe. He also wanted to talk to his wife and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the authorities said but did not provide details.

Videos posted on social media showed the emergency gate of the plane opening after it landed. A group of passengers then alighted from the plane.

Some of them were seen speaking in horror. One of them was thanking the pilot.

Sadman Sakib, one of the passengers, said he was shaken by the incident.

“I was at the rear of the plane. The hijacker was also there. He suddenly walked to the front. Then we heard two gunshots. Everybody panicked. We got off through the emergency gate when the plane landed,” he said.