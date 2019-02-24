Officials must take responsibility for probe delays, says ACC chief

He made the remarks at the launch of a training programme on land management issues at the ACC offices on Sunday.

Mahmood said the Anti-Corruption Act called for the case investigations to be completed within the set time.

“Why are the investigations being completed within the set time? Why are officials failing to obtain the necessary information within the deadline? The relevant officials must take responsibility.”

But the ACC chairman added that though some officials had made various excuses while being negligent in their duties, some investigations were completed on schedule.

“Some of them have thousands of excuses to cover up their negligence when they fail to fulfil their duties in a timely manner. But our institution also has many talented and honest officials who complete proper investigations on time. What must people think of those who neglect their work? Assess the situation yourself.”

“The ACC has many good workers who conduct their investigations with skill and dedication. Both the plaintiffs and the defendants respect them. But those who are negligent should consider how they are perceived.”

The commission has also given ‘many opportunities for promotion’, the ACC chief said.

“Everyone wants promotions, but few want to take on the added duties. But now is the time to work in concert. It is through the concerted work of our officials and workers that we can build trust among the people.”

Useful investigations will only result if there is coordination between knowledge, homework and a desire to work, Iqbal Mahmood said.

“And so there is no alternative to training. We send our officials for training both at home and abroad. We will also take steps to monitor the effects of this training on the trainees’ work.”

Thirty ACC officials are taking part in the training programme.