Newborn girl found in Dhaka hospital shower
Published: 24 Feb 2019 10:05 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 10:10 AM BdST
A newborn girl has been found inside a shower at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Medical Police Outpost SI Bachchu Mia said the baby has been admitted to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The child’s guardian was not found.
An Ansar on duty at the hospital was informed about the child in the shower by patients and visitors at ward 502 of the Department of Medicine at 6:30 am on Sunday.
The hospital authority then recovered the child and admitted her to the ward 211 NICU.
The authority is investigating the situation, SI Bachchu Mia said.
