Home > Bangladesh

Newborn girl found in Dhaka hospital shower

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Feb 2019 10:05 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 10:10 AM BdST

A newborn girl has been found inside a shower at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Medical Police Outpost SI Bachchu Mia said the baby has been admitted to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The child’s guardian was not found.

An Ansar on duty at the hospital was informed about the child in the shower by patients and visitors at ward 502 of the Department of Medicine at 6:30 am on Sunday.

The hospital authority then recovered the child and admitted her to the ward 211 NICU.

The authority is investigating the situation, SI Bachchu Mia said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Newborn girl found in DMCH shower

DUCSU polls: Shovon, Rabbani to lead Chhatra League panel

Tobacco health hazards cost Bangladesh $3.6bn: Study

Chawkbazar fire: Govt vows to undo past mistakes

Govt inaction caused Old Dhaka fire: BNP

Bangabandhu tunnel construction to start Sunday

Chawkbazar fire: Removal of stored chemicals begins

Chawkbazar tragedy: Dilip blames Amu

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.