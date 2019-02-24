Chhatra Dal stages protests near DU VC’s office seeking election delay

That is part of the BNP’s student wing’s seven-point list of demands.

About 150 activists of the Chhatra Dal marched from Madhu’s Canteen to the VC’s office around 12pm on Sunday. They then took up positions in front of the office and chanted slogans.

“We have spoken to the VC several times but he has not accepted any of our demands. So we have decided to continue our street protests until our demands are met,” said Bashar Siddiqui, general secretary of the DU unit of Chhatra Dal.

Chhatra Dal Central General Secretary Akramul Hassan and DU Unit President Al-Mehedi Talukder also joined the protest.

The administration locked the doors to the VC’s office prior to the activists’ arrival.

The seven-point list of demands also includes the use of academic buildings as polling centres instead of the student halls, ensuring the co-existence of all student organisations on the campus before the election, the cancellation of the age limit for candidates and allowing all registered members of DUCSU.

Prior to this, a memorandum was also submitted to the VC on behalf of the Chhatra Dal on Feb 7 presenting their demands.

According to the election schedule, the nomination papers for the DUCSU elections can be collected until Tuesday. The form submission deadline is Feb 26. Candidates can pull out of the race until Feb 28. Voting will take place on Mar 11.