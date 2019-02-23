Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed condole Dhaka fire deaths
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2019 01:51 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 01:51 AM BdST
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent their condolences for the tragic deaths in Old Dhaka fire.
At least 67 people died in the fire at Chawkbazar on Wednesday night
The king and the crown prince issued separate messages to offer condolences to the families of the victims.
They also wished a speedy recovery for the wounded, according to the Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh.
