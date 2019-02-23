Home > Bangladesh

Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed condole Dhaka fire deaths

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Feb 2019 01:51 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 01:51 AM BdST

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent their condolences for the tragic deaths in Old Dhaka fire.

At least 67 people died in the fire at Chawkbazar on Wednesday night

The king and the crown prince issued separate messages to offer condolences to the families of the victims.

They also wished a speedy recovery for the wounded, according to the Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Quader wants ban on CNG cylinders

Dhaka woman killed by falling tree

Saudi king condoles Chawkbazar deaths

Mother Language Day celebrated in Denmark

CID takes samples from people with missing relatives

bpl launches book on ‘most relevant’ Mashrafe

Rohingya suspect in Ansar camp attack shot dead

‘Fire could be have been avoided’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.