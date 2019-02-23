It is unfortunate that chemical warehouses were not moved, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2019 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 12:48 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has described the decision of owners not to move chemical warehouses from Old Dhaka despite government pressure as ‘unfortunate’.
A national mourning event would be announced following the horrific fire at Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar, she added.
The prime minister went to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Burn Unit to visit the victims of Wednesday’s fire on Saturday.
“It is a tragedy,” she told reporters. “I give my condolences to the bereaved. We will declare a national mourning for the victims.”
The massive blaze at Chawkbazar’s Churihatti intersection has taken 67 lives so far. Nine of the injured are being treated at the Dhaka Medical Burn Unit. Their condition is poor.
Fire service officials believe the fire was further stoked by the combustible chemicals, plastics and cosmetics at nearby stores and warehouses.
An investigation into the Nimtali fire of 2010, where over a hundred people lost their lives, had recommended that chemical warehouses and factories be removed from Old Dhaka.
But nine years later the warehouses were still there and contributed to the Churihatta disaster, experts say.
“Before the fire started a decision was made to remove the factories and warehouses,” the prime minister said on Saturday. “But no one agreed to it. We tried to install more modern warehouses, but the owners refused. This was unfortunate.”
Sheikh Hasina also stressed the importance of the investigation into the cause of the fire and fire safety for all buildings.
“The roads are so narrow that it was difficult for the fire service vehicles to enter, especially when we consider the size of the crowd there. If everyone could bring a bucket of water or sand it would have been better. But no one did so.”
The prime minister also objected to some of the conduct of reporters covering the story.
“Some television reporters were asking questions as they were trying to extinguish the fire? Is that the proper time for questions? We must first ensure that everyone is doing their work properly at such a time.”
She added that there should be a 72-hour restriction on reporters and other people going to the hospital for pictures.
Minister of Health Zahid Malik, Deputy Minister Enamul Haque Shamim and top DMCH officials were with the prime minister during her address to the media.
