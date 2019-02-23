Home > Bangladesh

Govt did nothing in nine years after Nimtoli tragedy: BNP’s Mosharraf

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Feb 2019 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 10:17 PM BdST

BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has hit out at the government over its failure to remove unlawful chemical factories from Old Dhaka in compliance with a probe recommendation after the Nimtoli tragedy in 2010.

On Wednesday, a cylinder explosion in Chawkbazar set off a devastating blaze which engulfed nearby buildings. At least 67 have lost their lives in the fire. The buildings housed flammable products which further stoked the flames.

The tragedy would have been avoided if the government had removed the illegal storage facilities earlier, said Mosharraf, a member of BNP’s policymaking body.

He also called for the chemical and flammable products’ businesses in Old Dhaka to be relocated.

Speaking at a discussion on Saturday, Mosharraf Hossain, the former energy minister, said: “A similar fire had broken near Chawkbazar in Nimtoli on the government’s watch. We heard them say then that Old Dhaka would be free of chemical stores and warehouses?”

“After the incident in Chawkbazar, the police and rescue workers alike have said that there were hundreds of explosives drums in the location which they’d retrieved,” he added.

“What has the government done in the nine years after the last tragedy? The people know that they never back up their claims with actions.”

