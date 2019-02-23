Government determined to remove chemical factories from Old Dhaka, says Obaidul Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2019 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 09:16 PM BdST
The government is "firmly resolved" to remove chemical factories and warehouses and factories from Old Dhaka after failing to do so in the aftermath of the Nimtali tragedy in 2010, says Awami League leader Obaidul Quader.
Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks on Saturday in a media brief near the scene of Wednesday’s tragic fire in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar which claimed at least 67 lives.
Asked about the government’s lack of a sustained effort to remove these facilities, Quader said: "The government is firmly resolved to rectify its failings from the past. We have learnt from our past mistakes and will start a new journey to ensure that the chemical warehouses are safely removed."
The prime minister has ordered the removal of the dangerous and unlawful chemical warehouses located in Old Dhaka, added Quader, the general secretary of the ruling Awami League. Accordingly, the Dhaka South City Corporation has launched a drive to remove these storages.
Calls for the removal of chemicals warehouses from Old Dhaka intensified after the outbreak of a devastating fire in Nimtali in 2010, which claimed more than a hundred lives.
The minister said the government will not spare any effort to find the people who are still missing after the deadly blaze engulfed a Chawkbazar neighbourhood on Wednesday.
"Three inquiry committees have been formed. Necessary actions will be taken at the end of the investigation.”
