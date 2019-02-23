Chawkbazar tragedy: Visit from Hasina 'lends courage' to families of victims

The prime minister went to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Burn Unit on Saturday to meet with the victims of the Old Dhaka tragedy and their families.

She asked after the condition of the victims and spoke with their loved ones, consoling them and reiterating her assurances of support.

Burn Unit Coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen told bdnews24.com: “The prime minister has taken on all the responsibility in caring for the wounded. She has initially given each of the families Tk 50,000 for support.”

At least 67 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at Chawkbazar’s Churihatta intersection on Wednesday night. Nine people have been admitted to the DMCH Burn Unit with serious burns. Their condition is also poor.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokon told bdnews24.com:

“The prime minister spoke with the families of the victims after visiting the patients. She told them she would stand by them and consoled them.”

Hazera Begum spoke to bdnews24.com on the second floor of the Burn Unit after the prime minister left.

She told us that her husband Anwar Hossain was a rickshaw puller. His earnings had supported her and her four children, she said.

But the severe burns her husband suffered in the Chawkbazar fire on Wednesday has thrown the family into great uncertainty.

According to doctors, 55-year-old Anwar Hossain has suffered burns on 28 percent of his body. He has been admitted to the ICU in critical condition.

“We have been at the hospital for three days now,” said Hazera. “We are passing our days in great anxiety. We do not know how our family will manage…”

But the promises of support from the prime minister have given her confidence, she said.

“I never imagined that a poor family like ours would ever be visited by the prime minister. She came to us. She put her hand on our heads, consoled us and gave us courage. She said she would pray for us.”

“I am taking courage from this. My husband will receive proper care. We want him to recover.”

Selim Miah, 40, suffered burns on 14 percent of his body after Wednesday’s fire.

His pregnant wife Ankhi Begum said: “We have a four-year-old daughter. My child will be born the month after next. And tragedy struck. I was so frightened. I despaired.”

“But the prime minister visited today. She came to us and told us that we had nothing to worry about. That she would stand by us. That she would take care of his treatment. Despite my despair, I am starting to have hope.”

All nine of the Chawkbazar victims admitted to the Burn Unit are in the ICU, said Cooridnator Lal.

“Five are in critical condition. Four are in better condition. We will do our utmost to restore them to good health. Those are the prime minister’s orders.”