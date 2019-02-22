Four killed in ‘shootouts’ with police in Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh and Cox’s Bazar

The men were involved in drug trafficking and accused in several cases, according to the police.

The shootouts took place at the Par Gandaria area in Dhaka, Dighir Par in Khulna’s Nirala Residential Area, Trishal Bus Stand in Mymensingh and Sabrang in Cox’s Bazar on early Friday.

The dead have been identified as Hazrat Ali, 37, Masud Rana, 35, and Abdur Rashid, 50, and Billal Hossain, 25.

The following reports have been sent by our district correspondents.

DHAKA

A police team conducted an anti-drug raid at Par Gandaria area around 2:30am Friday, Kazi Wazed Ali, chief of Jatrabari Police Station, told bdnews24.com.

“Members of a drug trafficking gang attempted to ambush the police team at the hideout, shooting bullets and throwing bombs at them. Police returned fire. Hazrat was caught in the crossfire.”

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, OC Wazed Ali said.

Hazrat was named in at least 50 police cases filed over murder, robbery and drug trafficking. A machete, a handmade bomb and 1,100 yaba tablets were recovered from the scene, he added.

Two police personnel were injured in the gunfight, the OC said.

KHULNA

A police team conducted an operation at Dighir Par after being informed about a drug deal taking place there, said Sheikh Moniruzzaman Mithu, additional deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police.

“Sensing the presence of police, the traffickers opened fire on them and the team returned fire in self-defence. At one point, Masud was caught in the crossfire while the others fled.”

He was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, Mithu said.

Masud was accused in several drug cases. A gun, machetes, 100 yaba pills and Tk 5,500 were recovered from the scene, he added.

MYMENSINGH

Police conducted an operation after being tipped-off about a gang of drug traffickers who were gathering at the Homeo Medical College ground near Trishal Bus Stand around 1 am on Friday, said Shah Kamal Akanda, chief of Detective Branch (DB) of Mymensingh district police.

“Sensing their presence, the drug dealers hurled bricks and opened fire on police and the team returned fire in self-defence. Rashid was found wounded while the others fled.”

He was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital were the doctors declared him dead, Akanda said.

Rashid was named in seven cases. A shot gun and 100 gram of heroin were recovered from the scene. Two police personnel were also injured in the gunfight, he added.

Cox’s Bazar

Billal Hossain, a resident of Lakshmipur District, was arrested with yaba from Ramu Upazila on Thursday afternoon, Teknaf-2 BGB commander Lt Col Md Asaduzzaman Chowdhury said.

Based on the information provided by Billal, a BGB team conducted a drive on early Friday at the Katabunia border area in Sabrang union to stop a large shipment of drugs.

“The members of BGB team took position near the border. At one point, a group arriving from Myanmar was spotted and the border guards signalled them to stop.

Ignoring the order, the criminals started shooting at the BGB forcing it to retaliate. “Billal was caught in the crossfire.”

He was taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead, Asaduzzaman said.

Police have recovered 9,000 yaba tablets from the scene, he added.