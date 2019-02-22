CID collects DNA samples from people looking for relatives after Old Dhaka fire

Forensic officers of the Criminal Investigation Department have been collecting blood and saliva samples at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Twenty people have put themselves on a list to claim 15 unidentified bodies, said Nusrat Yasmin, an assistant analyst at CID’s forensic laboratory.

“We are collecting their DNAs. We will work until afternoon. In anyone arrives after that time, they can come to our lab in Malibagh.

Forensic doctors identified 46 victims and handed over their bodies to their families on Thursday and Friday.

At least 67 people died in the fire that razed five buildings and numerous vehicles in the congested neighbourhood of the capital on Wednesday night.

There were a total 21 bodies that could not be identified for being burnt beyond recognition. CID investigators are taking samples of their teeth, muscle and bones.

“DNA testing will decide what happens to those who cannot be identified visually. The testing might take three to four weeks to be completed,’ said Special Superintendent of Police Rumana Akhter.

The morgue at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital was full, so 18 bodies were being kept in four other medical colleges. Four were in the Heart Institute, three in Kurmitola Hospital, five in Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical Hospital and five were in Sir Salimullah Medical College.