Police find woman’s dead body dumped in Raozan

The body found on the Raozan-Noapara road was wrapped using plastic sheet, paper and tapes, said Kazi Masud Ibn Anwar, inspector at Purba Guzra Police Investigation Centre.

“There were no clothes on her body. Her hands and legs were tied up.”

The victim was approximately in her 30s, the inspector told bdnews24.com.

Police are assuming that the killer wanted to dump the body in a canal in the Purba Guzra area. But they were unable to for some reason, he said.

The body has been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.