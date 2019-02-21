Old Dhaka fire: DMCH starts handing over bodies of victims

The authorities of Dhaka Medical College Hospital began handing over the bodies around 2:15pm Thursday, said Prof Shohel Mahmood, head of Forensics Medicine.

“We’ve handed over the bodies that we were able to identify,” he said. Around 30 to 35 bodies will be handed over to families throughout the day, said Prof Mahmood.

Police are assisting hospital authorities so that bodies can be handed out to family members in an orderly manner, said Chawkbazar Police OC Pradip Biswas.

The local administration has set up an information centre at DMCH to provide information on the victims.

Families will receive Tk 20,000 each from district authorities to lay the victims to rest, said Senior Assistant Commissioner Imrul Hassan, stationed at the information centre.

Chawkbazar's Churihatta Mor before a deadly fire razed through the neighbourhood on Wednesday night. The four-storey building bearing a portrait of Hazi Abdul Wahed was among five buildings damaged in the fire.

The fire broke out in a four-storey building behind the Shahi Mosque at Churihatta around 10:30pm Wednesday and spread to four other buildings.

Over 40 people have been admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. At least nine of them have suffered burn injuries.

Fire service officials said 70 body bags were sent to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

But doctors there counted 67 bodies, after piecing together body parts.

“Some of the bags contained only parts. Considering that, the total number of dead maybe 67,” said Prof Mahmood.

Some of the dead were burnt to the extent that made it impossible to identify the body.