Liberation War’s ‘fighter mother’ Khurshid Jahan dies

Khurshid was lovingly called ‘fighter mother’ for her outstanding contribution to Bangladesh’s Liberation War and was known for staying out of limelight.

She breathed last at her residence in Khulna on Tuesday, her eldest son Asaduzzaman Taj told bdnews24.com. She was given guard of honour before being laid to rest at her family graveyard.

A prayer meeting will be held for the salvation of the departed soul at Old Bara Jaame Mosque at Tutpara Central Road for men and at her residence for women after Asr prayer on Friday, said Alamgir Kabir, convener of Khulna Metropolitan wing of Muktijoddha Sangsad.

Liberation War guerrilla Khurshid Jahan Begum speaks at the 5th Anniversary Dinner of bdnews24.com at Radisson Hotel in Dhaka.

Khurshid fought in the south-western part of the country during the 1971 war. She provided arms training to more than a thousand freedom fighters. She also cooked for them and nursed injured fighters in their camps.

She had joined the war with her five-month-old child in June.

She graduated from Iqbal Nagar Girls High School in 1968 and was admitted at the Science department in Government PC College. She actively participated in the mass movements of 1969 after joining the Chhatra Union.

On Bangladesh’s 46th Victory Day, she had shared her experience during the days of war in an interview with bdnews24.com.

Her elder brother had deserted the Pakistan Army to join the independence war, making their entire family a target for collaborators of the occupation force.

Not many Muslim women entered college that time, said Khurshid. She became an eyesore to most of the locals for being involved in politics. Therefore, she started her life on the run once the war began.

“The collaborators used to come and look for me and my brother. I had my infant child with me. We were on the run from the end of April,” she said.

“We were on the run with my child and looking for a lead to join the freedom fighters. Then one day I heard that one Ziauddin Ahmed made a camp in the Sundarbans. Coincidentally, my husband was second-in-command in that camp,” she said.

Khurshid and her brother then made their way to the Sundarban with her infant.

She got registered with the Bogi Camp in Sundarban Sub-sector under Sector-9. She was posted to the Shoronkhola camp the next day.