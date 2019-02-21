Eleven Rohingyas detained with 100,000 Yaba pills

They were detained while crossing the maritime boundary into Bangladesh from Myanmar around 8:30am Thursday, said Lt Commander Fayzul Islam Mondol, in-charge of the coast guard’s Teknaf station.

The detainees are not residents of Ukhia and Teknaf refugee camps, he said. "They crossed our sea border near Saint Martin's Island using a fishing trawler. But their identities are still unknown.”

A coast guard patrol team spotted the trawler in the morning, he said.

“Because of their suspicious movements, we signalled the trawler to stop. But then it tried to flee. The coast guard then chased the trawler. 100,000 yaba pills were recovered from the trawler after conducting a search.”

The trawler was seized and handed over to Teknaf police station, said Lt Commander Fayzul.