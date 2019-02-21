August Abchaya writer made up a blurb using my name: Hasan Azizul Huq
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2019 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 05:07 PM BdST
Author Hasan Azizul Huq has accused Mashrur Arefin of falsely attributing in his name the blurb on the cover of his book.
“I did not write the promotional piece that was published on the back flap of August Abchaya. Those aren’t even my words,” said the celebrated author in statement issued on Thursday.
He accused Arefin, also managing director and CEO of City Bank, of badgering him to write a blurb for his first novel and urged publisher Prothoma Prokashon to remove the ‘made-up blurb’.
“If not for my writings, then as a writer who has aged and matured through experience, I find it my duty to inspire and nourish the work of young writers,” said Huq.
“But I never realised I would be in trouble because of this.”
He said he mainly knew Arefin as a translator. “When he called me around a week ago to ask me to look at the manuscript of his first book, I didn’t say no.”
“But trouble arrived along with his 300-page manuscript. Mashrur was calling me all the time. He insisted that I quickly write a blurb for his back flap. At one point, journalist Maruf Raihan began calling me on his behalf.”
“I refused when they offered to send Tk 30,000 to my bank account in exchange for the blurb.” Huq said he could not read the entire manuscript so quickly because of his old age and illnesses.
“But going through it, I wasn’t sure if it was a novel and or just regurgitated scraps of various foreign books.
Huq accused Mashrur Arefin of manipulating what he had said over the phone for promoting his book. “I never gave Mashrur or Maruf any written or signed document.”
“They have used my naivety and generosity to defame me. But I’m urging everybody to not be fooled by it.”
bdnews24.com found Arefin’s phones switched off when it tried to reach the author for a comment.
A rough translation of the blurb on the book’s back cover reads: “Extraordinary novel! It has no parallels in the realm of Bangla literature. This unique book is a must-read for all readers!”
