RAB shoots dead drug suspect in Shyamoli, recovers heroin
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2019 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 01:42 PM BdST
A suspected drug dealer has been killed in an alleged shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Dhaka’s Shyamoli.
At least 300 grams of heroin was found on Mehedi Hasan after he was shot dead during a “gun battle” around 6am Wednesday, said RAB-2 official Mohiuddin Faruk.
The 32-year-old was a “top drug smuggler”, he said. He was accused in 17 cases filed at the police stations in Muhammadpur, Mirpur, Hazaribag and Jatrabari.
Mehedi was among “four smugglers” who had arrived in Dhaka on a bus from Chapainawabganj on early Wednesday.
“After they got off the bus, RAB personnel confronted him on the street in front of the offices of the Roads and Highways Department.
"Mehedi began shooting at RAB, forcing them to retaliate. Mehedi was shot in the firing that followed. He died while the three others fled.”
A loaded gun was also recovered from the suspect. Two RAB officials also injured in the shootout, Faruk added.
