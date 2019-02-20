PM Hasina returns to Dhaka after six-day tour  

Hasina and her entourage reached Dhaka at 6:30am Wednesday after leaving Abu Dhabi on a Biman Bangladesh flight.

On Feb 14, she left Dhaka to attend the Munich Security Conference, which is known as the world’s “best think-tank conference”. On Sunday, she reached Abu Dhabi to attend the inauguration ceremony of the International Defence Exhibition.

During her visit, four deals were signed with the UAE which the government hopes would draw “big investments” in the sectors for power and economic zones in Bangladesh.

This was her first foreign tour since she began her record fourth term as prime minister, ruling for the third straight term after securing victory at the Dec 30 general election.