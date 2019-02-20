Niko graft hearing deferred as Khaleda fails to attend
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2019 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 04:24 PM BdST
BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s absence has led to the deferment of a court hearing on the Niko graft case on Wednesday.
Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge Court at the old Central Jail in Nazimuddin Road scheduled the case’s next hearing Mar 3.
The jail authority informed the court that Khaleda said ‘could not wake up’ to attend the indictment hearing.
Jailed for over an year in two graft cases, the last time Khaleda attended a Nico hearing was on Feb 12.
The Anti-corruption Commission filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station on Dec 9, 2007 over the charge of misusing power by handing out three gas fields to the Canadian company Niko showing them as abandoned that caused the state to suffer a loss of Tk 137.77 billion.
The other accused in the case are - former minister Moudud Ahmed, former state minister AKM Mosharraf Hossain, former Principal Secretary Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, former Secretary Khandaker Shahidul Islam, former Senior Assistant Secretary C M Yusuf Hossain, former managing director of BAPEX Mir Moynul Hoque, former secretary of BAPEX Shafiur Rahman, businessman Gias Uddin Al Mamun, former president of Dhaka Club Salim Bhuiyan and Kashem Sharif, vice president for South Asia in Niko.
