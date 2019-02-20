Home > Bangladesh

Fourth phase voting for Upazila polls on Mar 31: EC

Published: 20 Feb 2019 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 04:56 PM BdST

The Election Commission has set Mar 31 as the voting day for the fourth phase of the Upazila polls.

Voting will be held in 122 Upazilas in that phase, Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said on Wednesday.

As per the schedule, the deadline for submitting nominations is on Mar 4, which will be sorted on Mar 6. The last day for withdrawing candidacies is on Mar 13.

Electronic voting machines will be used in 16 Sadar Upazilas, according to Ahmed.

