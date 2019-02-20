Home > Bangladesh

Five killed as bus crushes small passenger carrier in Lalmonirhat

  Lalmonirhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Feb 2019 12:36 AM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 12:36 AM BdST

At least five people have been killed and six others injured in a collision between a bus and a small passenger carrier locally called “Mahindra” in Lalmonirhat.

The bus, a Dhaka-bound night coach of Himel Paribahan from Kurigram, rammed the “Mahindra” at Sadar Upazila’s Barobari area on the Kurigram-Lalmonirhat Highway around 10pm on Tuesday, police said.

Five passengers of the small carrier, including a woman, died on the spot while six others were admitted to Kurigram General Hospital with injuries, Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station OC Mahfuz Alam told the media.

The victims could not be identified immediately, he added.

Traffic on the highway halted for some time after the accident and resumed after the authorities removed the bus and the “Mahindra”.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Teenagers arrested over rape of 65-year-old woman

Reserved seat: MPs to take oath Wednesday

MP Tahzeeb Siddique’s firm encroached river: Study

Gas supplies resume in Ctg

Two killed in Kushtia ‘shootout’

BIWTA resumes eviction drive in Bosila

File Photo

HC scraps plea against swearing-in of new MPs

Why Bodi, Shajahan? asks MP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.