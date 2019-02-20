Five killed as bus crushes small passenger carrier in Lalmonirhat
Lalmonirhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2019 12:36 AM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 12:36 AM BdST
At least five people have been killed and six others injured in a collision between a bus and a small passenger carrier locally called “Mahindra” in Lalmonirhat.
The bus, a Dhaka-bound night coach of Himel Paribahan from Kurigram, rammed the “Mahindra” at Sadar Upazila’s Barobari area on the Kurigram-Lalmonirhat Highway around 10pm on Tuesday, police said.
Five passengers of the small carrier, including a woman, died on the spot while six others were admitted to Kurigram General Hospital with injuries, Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station OC Mahfuz Alam told the media.
The victims could not be identified immediately, he added.
Traffic on the highway halted for some time after the accident and resumed after the authorities removed the bus and the “Mahindra”.
