Five killed as bus crushes small passenger carrier in Lalmonirhat

The bus, a Dhaka-bound night coach of Himel Paribahan from Kurigram, rammed the “Mahindra” at Sadar Upazila’s Barobari area on the Kurigram-Lalmonirhat Highway around 10pm on Tuesday, police said.

Five passengers of the small carrier, including a woman, died on the spot while six others were admitted to Kurigram General Hospital with injuries, Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station OC Mahfuz Alam told the media.

The victims could not be identified immediately, he added.

Traffic on the highway halted for some time after the accident and resumed after the authorities removed the bus and the “Mahindra”.