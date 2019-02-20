Scores injured as fire engulfs building in Dhaka's Chawkbazar

The four-storey building behind the Shahi Mosque at Churihatta caught fire around 10:40pm on Wednesday, witnesses said.

Around 30 people injured in the incident were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, DMCH police camp in-charge Bachchu Mia told bdnews24.com.

Twelve of them were burnt while the others sustained other forms of injury including cuts from broken glasses.

Some broke their bones after jumping off the building, according to Bachchu.

“More patients are coming,” he added.

Firefighters rushed to the site to douse the flames, Mahfuzul Haque Regan, an official at the Fire Service control room, told bdnews24.com.

Residents of the neighbourhood said an electric transformer next to the building exploded after the fire had started.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a deputy commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com.

The ground floor of the building housed some shops and the first floor was being used as a warehouse while some families lived on the other floors, a resident of the area said.