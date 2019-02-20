Dhaka gas leaks set bus, pick-up ablaze

Eight people were injured as passengers rushed to safety when the incident occurred in front of Dhanmondi Government Boys School opposite Sunrise Plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

A bus that operates on Route-8 caught fire when it stopped on a manhole, Mizanur Rahman, an official at the Fire Service control room, told bdnews24.com.

A private car behind it was also in flames, Mizanur said, but later it was confirmed that the vehicle was a pick-up.

Two units of the Fire Service doused the blazes, he added.

Asked about the origin of the fire, Mizanur said the authorities suspected gas from a leak in the line might have caused the fire when it came to contact of the engine.

Six of those injured in the rush left the site after receiving first aid, Mrtyunjoy Sanjay, an assistant commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said.

The authorities blocked the part of the road and started repairing the line immediately.

The incident caused temporary traffic disruption on the road from New Market to Gabtoli, DMP Assistant Commissioner (Traffic) Md Shafiqur Rahman said.