bdnews24.com Publishing Limited to launch book on Mashrafe
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2019 09:43 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 10:09 PM BdST
From the rising star of Bangladesh cricket to the captain of the national team and now a Member of Parliament – Mashrafe bin Mortaza’s illustrious life has been chronicled in a new book published by bdnews24.com Publishing Limited (bpl).
The book titled ‘Kathae-Addae Mashrafe’ will be released at the Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 21.
It features a collection of Mashrafe’s interviews with bdnews24.com’s Chief Cricket Correspondent Ariful Islam Roney. Readers can gain an insight into the revered cricketer’s life at different points from these interviews.
Speaking about his new book, Roney told bdnews24.com: “This book is a compilation of interviews spanning four years and sheds light into Mashrafe’s journey in his own words.”
“Most of the interviews were situational, sometimes in the context of a series, a tournament or some other issue, conducted in different places. Some were done at the stadium gym, some in the dressing room, others in his residence and in Mirpur 12 where he meets his friends.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- bdnews24.com Publishing Limited to launch book on Mashrafe
- Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai paid an opposition party for nomination: Hasina
- Dhaka gas leaks set bus, car ablaze
- 12 madrasa students injured as train hits picnic bus in Chattogram
- Fourth phase voting for Upazila polls on Mar 31: EC
- Niko graft hearing deferred as Khaleda fails to attend
- Rohingya man killed in BGB ‘shootout’ in Cox’s Bazar
- Group that ‘cheated students looking for leaked question papers’ caught in Dhaka
- RAB shoots dead drug suspect in Shyamoli, recovers heroin
- 11th parliament: 49 reserved seat MPs take oath
Most Read
- Bangladesh police quiz YouTuber Salman Muqtadir over controversial video
- IS bride Shamima Begum stripped of British citizenship
- India's Modi breaks protocol to welcome Saudi's crown prince
- Dr Kamal welcomes Razzaq resignation from Jamaat over 1971 role play
- Dhaka gas leaks set bus, pick-up ablaze, disrupt supplies
- Saudi crown prince says terrorism a common concern with India
- Jamaat should apologise for anti-Liberation role: BNP
- 2 American wives of Islamic State militants want to return home
- Group that ‘cheated students looking for leaked question papers’ caught in Dhaka
- UK considers Bangladesh ‘catalyst’ for good things happening in the region