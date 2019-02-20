Home > Bangladesh

bdnews24.com Publishing Limited to launch book on Mashrafe

Published: 20 Feb 2019

From the rising star of Bangladesh cricket to the captain of the national team and now a Member of Parliament – Mashrafe bin Mortaza’s illustrious life has been chronicled in a new book published by bdnews24.com Publishing Limited (bpl).

The book titled ‘Kathae-Addae Mashrafe’ will be released at the Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 21.

It features a collection of Mashrafe’s interviews with bdnews24.com’s Chief Cricket Correspondent Ariful Islam Roney. Readers can gain an insight into the revered cricketer’s life at different points from these interviews.

The interviews had been published on bdnews24.com and have been presented in the book without any changes. However, the author provides a background for each interview which highlights a different facet of Mashrafe in his own words.

Speaking about his new book, Roney told bdnews24.com: “This book is a compilation of interviews spanning four years and sheds light into Mashrafe’s journey in his own words.”

“Most of the interviews were situational, sometimes in the context of a series, a tournament or some other issue, conducted in different places. Some were done at the stadium gym, some in the dressing room, others in his residence and in Mirpur 12 where he meets his friends.”

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.