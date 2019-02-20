Bangladesh devises new strategies to face Rohingya crisis

“We have devised some new strategies after reviewing things and you’ll see implementation of those strategies soon,” Md Shahriar Alam said after his meeting with British Minister for International Development Penny Mordaunt on Tuesday.

He said the government is involved in multilateral forums and in discussion with other countries to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

This was the first visit of any British minister after the new government took office.

She conveyed that the UK committed to remain a “steadfast partner” to Bangladesh both in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ambition for a prosperous country following her re-appointment for the third consecutive term and in response to the Rohingya crisis including their safe and dignified return to their own country Myanmar.

She also pledged to continue its support for the displaced Rohingya people in Bangladesh as well as the host community.

The foreign ministry in a statement said various bilateral issues including Brexit were also briefly touched upon in the meeting.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman and senior officials from the foreign ministry including Director General (West Europe & EU) Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khastagir joined State Minister Alam in the meeting.

On the British side, British High Commissioner in Dhaka Alison Blake was present in the meeting.

The state minister also hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting British secretary of state and her delegation at the same venue that had Education Minister Dipu Moni in attendance.

British minister Mordaunt visited Kutupalong camps in Cox’s Bazar to review the DfID-funded projects for the Rohingya refugees and host community.

They also held meetings with RRRC and Cox’s Bazar district administration and discussed situation of Rohingya camps there.

She will fly back to London on Tuesday night.