12 madrasa students injured as train hits picnic bus in Chattogram

The accident occurred at the port city’s Eco-Park rail crossing around 2pm on Wednesday.

The injured are all students of Darul Arqam Ebtedayee Madrasa in Feni, said Jabbarul Islam, inspector of Sitakunda Police Station, adding that they were on their way to the Botanical Garden and Eco-Park in Sitakunda.

Five of the students were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition while the others were admitted to Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex.

‘A Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Express train crashed into the bus as it was crossing the Eco-Park rail crossing.”

“The accident hurt the students sitting at the back of the bus.”

The rail crossing at the Eco-Park is unauthorised and it does not have a gateman or a gate, said Jabbarul.

But the accident has not affected the rail communications in the area, he adde.