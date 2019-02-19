Suspect ‘jumps’ from counter-terror police’s office building during questioning

Sheikh Golam Hossaim alias Milad has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after he fell down five stories of the counter-terror unit’s office building on Monday evening.

The 26-year-old is a member of the banned militant outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh’s revived faction Neo-JMB, according to detectives.

He was remanded into custody and was being grilled about his alleged involvement in plots to ‘attack important individuals and buildings’.

The detectives said Milad jumped out of a balcony during questioning around 5pm. The glass door separating the room from the balcony was open at that time, they claimed.

“He first struck an electric wire on his fall before landing on the roof of a car which ensured his survival,” said counter-terror police chief Monirul Islam.

The eight-storey building housing the counter-terror unit’s office is next to the main road. Legal action will be taken against Milad, said Monirul.

Milad was arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit near the Demra Staff Quarter on Feb 15.